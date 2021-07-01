Man killed by train in Indio identified as 23-year-old from Corona

News

The Riverside County Coroner's Office released the identity of the man struck and killed by a train Thursday morning in Indio.

Matthew Kohatsu, 23, of Corona was pronounced dead at approximately 6:35 a.m. on the railroad tracks near the area of Avenue 48 and Dillon Road.

Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department told News Channel 3 Thursday morning that investigators wee not sure why the man was crossing the railroad tracks in the first place.

Union Pacific is handling the investigation.