Skip to Content
News
By
today at 8:20 PM
Published 7:47 PM

Amber alert issued after two-year-old boy abducted by homicide suspect near Lake Elsinore

CHP

The search is on for a child abducted by a homicide suspect in the Lake Elsinore area.

Celestine Stoot Jr, 31, is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in the Lake Elsinore area.

Celestine Stoot Jr

Police say he took two-year-old Celestrin Stoot III. The two-year-old was last seen on Sunday, July 4.

Celestrin Stoot III

Officers said he was last seen driving a 2020 silver Kia Optima. The car has a temporary California license plate U-3-3-5-1-3-3.

Stoot is 31 years old, Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs an estimated 160 pounds, authorities said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officers say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see this vehicle, you are urged to call 911.

Local News / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content