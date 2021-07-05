Amber alert issued after two-year-old boy abducted by homicide suspect near Lake Elsinore
The search is on for a child abducted by a homicide suspect in the Lake Elsinore area.
Celestine Stoot Jr, 31, is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in the Lake Elsinore area.
Police say he took two-year-old Celestrin Stoot III. The two-year-old was last seen on Sunday, July 4.
Officers said he was last seen driving a 2020 silver Kia Optima. The car has a temporary California license plate U-3-3-5-1-3-3.
Stoot is 31 years old, Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs an estimated 160 pounds, authorities said. He has black hair and brown eyes.
AMBER Alert - **Update** - Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Imperial & San Bernardino Counties.@RSO— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 6, 2021
IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/pr33tqHUZw
Officers say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see this vehicle, you are urged to call 911.
