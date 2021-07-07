200+ Indio households received rental assistance from city’s partnership with Lift to Rise

News

More than 200 households in Indio have gotten rental assistance thanks to the city's partnership with Lift to Rise.

Most of those households also received funding through an assistance program from riverside county -- that provided three months of rent for families impacted by coronavirus. Combining those funds, houses in Indio received more than a million dollars in rental assistance, according to Mayor Elaine Holmes.

Renters in Indio can still apply for the current round of funding. Submit your application at www.unitedlift.org