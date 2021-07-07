Acqua California Bistro at the River reopens after 15 month closure

News

After 15 long months, Acqua California Bistro at the River is reopening its doors.

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday afternoon with city officials and Acqua Founder Jerry Keller to welcome everyone back.

Acqua is reopening with a three-course summer dinner specials just under 20-dollars which is served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also check out their new indoor lounge with comfortable lounge-style seating and a sharable plates menu.

"We have a lot of seating for this new generation, this new group of people who like to visit and talk in a more casual way," Keller said.

The city of Rancho Mirage praised the reopening, describing the restaurant as a center piece of the River.