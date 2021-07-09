Beating the heat amid another scorching weekend

News

Friday's weather drew a bit of variety-- clouds, sprinkling and later on the valley experienced very hot and humid conditions.

"Walked outside- I was like, 'oh yeah, ok. I remember what this was like. I used to live in the tropics," Palm Springs resident, Richmond Curtiss said.

"It’s my birthday weekend so we’re out here visiting from Oregon," Sharice Burnett said.

Burnett expected it to be this hot while taking a trip to the desert, but even checking the weather could only do so much to prepare someone.

"But it’s really hot," Burnett said.

"Just trying to stay cool and of course we’re going to be out seeing things that we want to see but drinking cool drinks and trying to find shade," Oregon resident, Torrey Thille said.

"I went and got a shake from Great Shakes down the street," Yucaipa resident, Cherae Lane said.

People were trying to keep cool any way they could Friday. It's not even mid-July and just last month both Palm Springs and Thermal experienced the hottest June on record. As of Friday temperatures didn't seem to be letting up.

"I’m surprised there’s humidity because I’m new out here since 2019 but it’s manageable," Rancho Mirage resident, Ken Shearn said.

In Palm Springs summer camp was in full swing. Kids took a dip at the city pool center while lap swimmers got a workout in.

"They swim every day here at the pool during summer camp, which is Monday through Friday. We have about 150 kids that come here throughout the day," director of Palm Springs Parks and Recreation, Cynthia Alvarado Crawford said.

The pool is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"It’s by reservation only and then you can drop in between one and three and either lap swim, do some lap swimming if you like or use the smaller pool to just hang out and chill with your family," Crawford said.

"I swim twice a week to work out. It’s my workout instead of going to the gym. I love the pool in the summer because they keep it cool. Our pool where we live is hot," Palm Springs resident, Richmond Curtiss said.