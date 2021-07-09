The Coachella Valley’s first Chick-Fil-A coming to Palm Desert

News

The first Chick-Fil-A in the Coachella Valley will be coming to Palm Desert!

The popular chicken restaurant will be built at a the Monterey Crossing, a new development area off of Monterey Avenue and Dinah Shore Drive right across the street from the Palm Desert Sam's Club.

The development will also have a Habit Burger Grill along with several other businesses.

City officials confirmed that the restaurant will also have a drive-thru. The city does have a ban on drive-thrus, but that is along Highway 111. The city does allow for drive-thrus near certain areas of the I-10.

Company officials are the process of completing the building permit process which they hope to have that completed by the end of the month.

There is no word yet on when exactly the restaurant is expected to open.

