The heat is here to stay for the weekend

It was a hot Friday with a high temperature hitting 117° in Palm Springs. The average for this time of year is 109°. The heat is increasing for Saturday. A ridge of high pressure will keep the heat in place this weekend. Record high temperatures will be possible across much of California, including the Coachella Valley.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect beginning Saturday morning at 9:00 and lasts through 8:00 p.m. Monday. This includes the Coachella Valley and areas of the high desert. Temperatures could reach up to 120° within this time frame. A Heat Advisory is already in effect and will continue through 8:00 p.m. Monday. Temperatures for the Inland Empire, Riverside county mountains, and San Bernardino county mountains under an elevation of 6,000 ft. could see temperatures up to 105°.

Due to the continued high temperatures and a wildfire in Oregon limiting energy imports, a statewide Flex Alert is in effect Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. To find information on how to save energy BEFORE and DURING a flex alert: CLICK HERE. You can also find more information about this flex alert through Southern California Edison.

The record for Palm Springs on Saturday is 119°. The forecast is expected to TIE the record high from 2012. Sunday, record high temperatures are unlikely. The record for Palm Springs on Sunday is 121° from 1958.



