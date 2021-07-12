Local schools and parents react to state guidance that requires masks upon school return

News

On Friday the state of California delivered a new plan requiring masks once again upon school return. The guidance is stricter than what has come down from the federal government. Under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated." However, in an effort to ensure "all kids are treated the same" California's Department of Public Health announced that all kids will wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

"I think as a district what we're going to do going forward is require the use of masks for all our students whether they are vaccinated or not. The large majority of our population-- our elementary students, especially are not even eligible to be vaccinated yet and so given that, I think just to create a safe space at school while the students are here, masking is going to continue to be important," Laura Byson, Palm Springs Unified School District Supervising Nurse.

Desert Sands Unified School District responded to News Channel 3's request for comment saying, "DSUSD follows the guidelines provided by the state."

