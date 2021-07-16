Man shot to death in Thousand Palms

News

An investigation is underway in Thousand Palms following a shooting Thursday night.

Viewers tell News Channel 3 it happened around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Varner Road and Washington Street.

COURTESTY NEWS CHANNEL THREE

Our crew at the scene says an unidentified man was found laying dead in the roadway.

The Riverside County Sheriff's department has not disclosed any suspect details, but has confirmed a male has died after suffering gunshot wounds.

Westbound interstate 10 motorists exiting on Washington were diverted to avoid the crime scene overnight.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.