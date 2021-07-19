At least one person suffers major injuries after four-vehicle crash near Whitewater

News

At least one person was severely injured today in a four-vehicle collision on westbound Interstate 10 west of Whitewater.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. about three miles west of Haugen-Lehmann Way, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person suffered injuries described as major in the crash. Additional details were not provided.

Witnesses reported the crash occurred because multiple vehicles failed to stop when traffic slowed down. Debris was strewn across all the westbound lanes, according to the CHP.

Multiple lanes were closed for about an hour while crews cleared the wreckage, snarling traffic.