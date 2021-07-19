Indio Marketplace approved for remodeling and renovation

News

The planning commission of the City of Indio voted 5-0 to approve the design review for the new Indio Marketplace.

Project developers plan to start building in the Fall of 2020 and re-open the mall in the Fall of 2022. The project will include exterior and interior renovation of the existing mall. Landscaping will also be improved. There are no new buildings proposed.

The Indio Marketplace, which used to be the Indio Fashion Mall, was built in the mid-1970s. According to a planning commission staff report, the City of Indio intended to expand the mall in the 1980s by buying properties south of it, but it never happened.

