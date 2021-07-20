Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:23 PM

Join KESQ for Sunline’s 7th annual ‘Pack the Bus’ school supply donation drive

Sunline Transit Agency

Sunline's "Pack the Bus" school supply donation drive is back for its seventh year!

On Thursday, July22, everyone is invited to stop by the Palm Desert Walmart at 34-500 Monterey Avenue between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. and drop off school supplies.

Students have not experienced in-person learning for nearly 16 months, making this year’s event more important than ever.

TOP NEEDED SCHOOL SUPPLIES:

  1. Backpacks
  2. Safety Scissors
  3. #2 pencils
  4. Notebook paper
  5. Spiral notebooks
  6. Box of 24 crayons
  7. Glue sticks
  8. Rulers
  9. Colored Pencils
  10. Pencil boxes
  11. Erasers
  12. Folders
  13. 3” binders
  14. Highlighters
  15. Calculators
  16. Index cards
  17. Colored markers
  18. Pens
  19. Pencil sharpener

We'll have live coverage all day! Join in and help our local students in need as they return to school.

Local News / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content