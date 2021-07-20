Join KESQ for Sunline’s 7th annual ‘Pack the Bus’ school supply donation drive

News

Sunline's "Pack the Bus" school supply donation drive is back for its seventh year!

On Thursday, July22, everyone is invited to stop by the Palm Desert Walmart at 34-500 Monterey Avenue between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. and drop off school supplies.

Students have not experienced in-person learning for nearly 16 months, making this year’s event more important than ever.

TOP NEEDED SCHOOL SUPPLIES:

Backpacks Safety Scissors #2 pencils Notebook paper Spiral notebooks Box of 24 crayons Glue sticks Rulers Colored Pencils Pencil boxes Erasers Folders 3” binders Highlighters Calculators Index cards Colored markers Pens Pencil sharpener

We'll have live coverage all day! Join in and help our local students in need as they return to school.