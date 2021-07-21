Parade held for 6-year-old battling brain cancer

News

6-year-old Valentin Garcia has been battling brain cancer for several years. Garcia's father contacted Western Exterminator since Garcia was really excited about their mascot "Little Man".

His father tried to get a stuffed animal of the character. But after the Western Exterminator team heard about his story, they decided to give Garcia and his family a parade outside the family's home.

Other businesses were invited to participate in the parade or give donations. Participants included Hello Fresh, Tiffany's Sweet Spot, Palm Springs Ariel Tramway, Academy Sports, Living Desert Zoo and Garden, Beddy's, Decorate My Yeard, and Salton City Fire Station.

