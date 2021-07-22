NeighborhoodHeroes: Local couple thankful to be able to volunteer throughout the community

News

Kathy Diamond and her husband Gary are retired and living in the Coachella Valley. They volunteer at different organizations every week. Together, they volunteer with Well in the Desert to help serve food to those in need in the community. “Coming here for me is the highlight of my week,” said Mrs. Diamond. They have been helping to serve meals for the last five years.

“For one reason or another they became poor or homeless and we are all one step away from that so we wanted to help,” said Mr. Diamond. “I try to bring in desserts to make it a little bit more special for them. If I know they have a birthday coming up, we will try to celebrate it with them,” said Mrs. Diamond. She said for many, this is the closest thing they have to sitting down and having a family meal.

Mr. Diamond also buys and donates shoes and socks to those in need. “I think that just by looking at everybody and my own need for good shoes and socks, I decided to make shoes and socks my thing,” said Mr. Diamond.

Kristen Roy was the one who wanted the couple to have recognition for the work they do in the community. “Kathy will make vegetarian foods for people that are vegetarians. She made me non sugar stuff because I'm a diabetic. She’s just awesome, I love her,” said Roy. Roy is also a volunteer with Well in the Desert. “They go out of their way to do things for people and they’ve never wanted any recognition but I can’t think of any two deserving people,” added Roy.

“I don’t do it for gratitude from somebody else, I do it because I want to help,” said Mr. Diamond. “The things that we do here really enrich my life much more than I think we are giving back to the community,” said Mrs. Diamond. They urge everyone to get involved with volunteering somehow. Mrs. Diamond said since her first day volunteering with Well in the Desert, she was hooked. "I really love all the people that I work for here. They are so kind-hearted. I am certainly not any different than any of them. I am just so grateful that I have their warmth and their friendship that I have developed over the years, as well as the people who we have served," said Mrs. Diamond.

For the full story, tune in at 5 p.m. on KESQ!

