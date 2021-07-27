NeighborhoodHeroes: Stitches for Kids makes quilts to give to kids that need more comfort in their lives

Local News

Stitches for Kids is a group formed from the Indio Senior Center that gets together and makes quilts to donate to children who are in need of a little comfort. They were founded in 2003 and have since donated about 5,000 quilts. During the pandemic alone, they made over 300 quilts.

On Tuesday, they dropped off 39 quilts to Olive Crest. Olive Crest is a non-profit organization in the Coachella Valley that ensures every child has a safe and loving home.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi talks with the quilters of Stitches for Kids and a representative from Olive Crest on just how meaningful these quilts are to the kids. Tune in to the full story tonight at 5 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.

