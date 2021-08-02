Homicide investigation underway after missing person found dead near train tracks in Cabazon

News

A missing 60-year-old was found dead near train tracks in Cabazon over the weekend, prompting a homicide investigation.

The body of Ruben Garcia, 60, of Cabazon was found on Saturday in an open desert area south of the train tracks between Almond Street and Olive Street, writes Sergeant Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Ramirez added that investigators determined there was trauma to Garcia's body consistent with a homicide.

Garcia was a missing person who had last been seen on July 29, 2021, Ramirez wrote.

The investigation remains ongoing, no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with any information has regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Investigator Hood at the Cabazon Sheriff Station at 951-922-7100 or Investigator Castaneda with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff's Homicide Tipline online form.

