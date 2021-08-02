Man drowns in Indian Wells swimming pool

News

A man was pronounced dead Monday evening after drowning in a swimming pool in Indian Wells.

The incident happened on the 76000 block of Highway 111 near Club Drive at around 6 p.m

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said deputies arrived on scene and found a man unresponsive in a swimming pool.

First responders attempted life saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say they do not suspect foul play was a factor in the drowning. Deputies are expected to remain on scene for a couple more hours.

The victim has not been identified, the coroner will not publicly release an identity until after next of kin is contacted.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.