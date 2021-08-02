PSPD struggles to attract experienced officers to the department

News

The Palm Springs Police Department has been struggling to bring experienced officers to the department for nearly a year. In a Facebook post the agency said they would be adding a $30,000 incentive to attract officers in an effort to supplement some of the challenges they've had over the course of a year.

A portion of the department's post read: "For nearly a year, the department has had six vacant and five frozen positions and has had multiple officers out with long-term injuries, according to Chief of Police Bryan Reyes, who noted that like most California law enforcement agencies, the Palm Springs Police Department has been 'struggling when it comes to attracting experienced officers.'"

A spokesperson for the department said they are also hiring new officers, but it takes more than a year to get them trained and out patrolling. The need for officers is now, and that is the gap the department is trying to bridge.

Coming up all new at 6 p.m. hear why it has become such a struggle to attract officers. We'll explain more about how the department is getting creative to change that.