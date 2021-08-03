PSUSD will not have police officers on campus for start of school year

News

Palm Springs Unified School District said there are many security officers, however, School Resources Officers will not be there for the start of the school year. They may be added as the school year goes on.

The district held a public board meeting about the issue on July 27:

https://youtu.be/__KUKWzdo48

The district is taking into consideration both sides of the issue: those who support having SROs on campus and those who oppose it. While efforts are being made to decide the future of the program, the school campuses will not have SRO's.

