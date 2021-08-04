65-year-old man missing; Last seen on July 25 at Beaumont residential care facility

News

The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in finding a 65-year-old man last seen on July 25.

Dana K. Thu was last seen on July 25 at his residential care facility in the 600 block of Winter Pine Street.

Police say Thu's caretakers reported him missing on Aug. 4.

Thu is described as a caucasian male adult, he is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with blue eyes and brown/gray hair.

He could be wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Police say Thu is familiar with the area and is known to frequent the Walgreens Pharmacy on Beaumont Ave.

Police added that Thu suffers from mental health conditions, which require medication. He left his care home without his medications and family is concerned about his whereabouts.

If anyone has seen Thu, you are asked to contact police by dialing 911 or Beaumont PD's non-emergency line at 951-769-8500.