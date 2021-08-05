Trans man speaks out over ‘extremely transphobic’ viral encounter at Palm Springs dispensary

News

A trans man is speaking to News Channel 3 over a heated exchange that happened at a Palm Springs dispensary. The man, who goes by the name, Dev, posted a video of the encounter to social media site, TikTok last week. The video has more than 70,000 views and more than 1,000 shares. According to Dev, he was kicked out and banned from Four Twenty Bank Dispensary and Lounge "for trying to use the mens bathroom as a trans man."

In the video Dev also claimed that the worker at the dispensary identified that his gender change on his license "was not enough."

