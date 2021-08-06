Residents and city leaders react to COVID-related restrictions slowly regressing

News

Over the past several weeks COVID cases have been on the rise in Riverside County and across the state. Despite June 15 marking the state's reopening, many city's, counties and businesses have began implementing their own restrictions as concerns over the Delta variant grow.

Last week Riverside County public health officials recommended people wear masks indoors, even for those who are vaccinated.

This week city council passed new precautions at an emergency special meeting to respond to alarming transmission trends with Covid-19. Vaccines will be required for customers to go inside at restaurants and bars. Those who don't want to get vaccinated can show proof of a negative Covid test from within 72 hours. The change will take effect within three weeks.

Palm Springs city leaders also brought back a mask mandate when indoors in public as well.

The City of Desert Hot Springs closely followed suit in taking action by requiring masks inside its city hall.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we're speaking with residents and city leaders to see what they think about some restrictions and whether other cities are planning similar action.