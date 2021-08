News

A fire broke out at 2:05 p.m. in Indio on King Street. CAL-FIRE says it destroyed an outbuilding behind a home on King street, but the home did not sustain any damage. Firefighters on scene also reported multiple palm trees went up in flames.

Some power lines were threatened, but no outages were reported.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation. No injuries were reported and the fire was contained around 2:30 p.m.