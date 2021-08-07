Mountain residents to meet in preparation of potential wildfires in Idyllwild

News

The US Forest Service, California Highway Patrol, Riverside County Emergency Management Department and several agencies will be hosting a wildfire education and preparedness meeting in Idyllwild at 4 p.m. today. Mountain communities will receive vital information on how to prepare for the harsh reality of potential wildfires, which have threatened the area before. The meeting will be held at the Mountain Resource Center at 25380 Franklin Dr., Idyllwild.

Among the topics visited, residents can learn how to create a defensible space around their home, plan for a disaster and much more.

Coming up tonight we're speaking with business owners and mountain residents to see how their community is doing currently, and whether they are prepared.