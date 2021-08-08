Skip to Content
Residents shocked to learn of homicide in Palm Springs neighborhood

Some Palm Springs residents are shaken up after learning that the neighborhood many describe as safe became the scene of a homicide investigation. On Saturday the Palm Springs Police Department released limited details about an 'unattended death' they responded to on Friday, July 30 at Via Colusa near Hermosa Drive. No other information about the case was released, but it was enough to cause concern for residents living nearby.

"It's very disconcerting, it's very scary to know that something like this is happening in the neighborhood," said neighbor, Richard Khanbegian.

Coming up later tonight, we'll have more reaction from residents who learned about the crime.

