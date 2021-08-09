Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:20 AM

Businesses sprouting up in area near Coachella Valley Arena development

If you've driven down Cook Street near the I-10 freeway in Palm Desert you may have noticed more construction that isn't necessarily related to the upcoming Coachella Valley Arena. Businesses have begun sprouting up in the area and it's no secret that the development of the Coachella Valley Arena could draw in even more people.

Coming up all new at 6 p.m. we're taking a look at the development that's on the way near the Arena.

Local News / News Headlines / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Nelson

Shelby Nelson is a News Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. She joined our team in September 2019. Learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content