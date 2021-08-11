Prep Football Preview: Shadow Hills embracing Esquibel era, excited about full camp and schedule in 2021

News

Shadow Hills is looking forward to showcasing their work in camp and throughout a full schedule.

The Knights went 1-4 in the shortened season last Spring under new head coach Alex Esquibel who says he only had three weeks to get his team ready.

This year, with a full camp and time to build his program, the Knights are excited about the opportunity in 2021.

