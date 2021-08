News

A crash late Friday night snarled traffic on Eastbound I-10, west of Malki Road in Banning.

Caltrans District 8 said that the number 2, 3 and 4 lanes were blocked. It is not clear when the lanes will reopen.

Multiple callers into the newsroom said that traffic was completely stopped on the freeway around 1 a.m. Saturday.

No word yet on what caused the accident. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.