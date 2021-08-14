One person dead after fire erupts at RV park in Palm Springs

News

One person has died following an RV fire that erupted overnight inside an RV park on the 200 block of West Mesquite Avenue in Palm Springs. As of Saturday afternoon the Palm Springs Police and Fire Department were still processing the scene. An RV could be seen with a portion of its windshield and another side window shattered into glass shards. A neighboring RV was also damaged.

Photo taken by KESQ Reporter Shelby Nelson

The Palm Spring Fire Department responded to reports of an RV fully engulfed with fire, according to PSFD. Crews arrived within 5 minutes and began working to extinguish it. A spokesperson for the department said one person was found dead at the scene. No details on the victim have been released.

No firefighters were injured. Coming up at 6 p.m. hear from stunned neighbors who said they woke up to firefighters in their neighborhood Saturday morning.