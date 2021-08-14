Prominent fact-checker Snopes apologizes for plagiarism

News

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent internet fact-checker has admitted to plagiarizing from dozens of news stories over several years. Snopes.com’s CEO and co-founder, David Mikkelson, called his lifting of material from mainstream outlets “serious lapses in judgement.” BuzzFeed News broke the story Friday. Snopes senior management is in the process of reviewing more than 100 stories Mikkelson had a hand in. BuzzFeed found 54 that included material taken from such news outlets as The Guardian and the Los Angeles Times to scoop up web traffic. Snopes will remove unattributed content while leaving up individual pages that will be demonetized.