Local veterans disappointed of fallout in Afghanistan

The Coachella Valley is home to a wide array of veterans, including those who served in the U.S. war in Afghanistan. Veterans have expressed dismay and disappointment over the recent turn of events in what appears to be a swift end to the nearly 20-year war.

The country's capital suffered a crushing blow after the Taliban overtook Kabul on Sunday, causing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee his post.

At least five people died on Monday and many others were injured during a chaotic bout of panic as people attempted to flee at the Kabul International Airport, according to local media reports.

"First I do want to salute the skill and professionalism of our military forces in Afghanistan who did complete a safe drawdown of our embassy. Our embassy is now closed and our diplomatic presence is secured at the Kabul Airport. Now our military is working to secure that airfield-- as desperate civilians are going to go there seeking to get out-- to secure it so that we can run a series of evacuation flights for American citizens who are in Kabul, for Afghans who have worked for us in the past, and for other vulnerable Afghans," National Security Advisor to President Biden, Jake Sullivan said to CBS This Morning.

