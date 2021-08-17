Whether local hospitals follow national trend of increased COVID cases among children

News

It's no question that COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally. As of August 16 Riverside County recorded 485 new cases and a capacity of 95 ICU admissions. The numbers are the highest they've been since February.

On August 12 The American Academy of Pediatrics released a report that there were 121,000 new cases among children that were added the week before "continuing a substantial increase."

Coming up live at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. we're speaking with a pediatrician from Loma Linda Children's Hospital to see whether local hospitals are also experiencing national trends. Plus, hear from county officials on the latest increase in COVID patients.