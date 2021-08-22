SigAlert issued after accident on I-10 in Desert Hot Springs

News

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert after a car crash on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10, near North Indian Canyon Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

Cal Fire said two cars caught fire on the freeway just before 7:00 p.m.

Officials say one car was blocking the first lane while the other was on the right-hand shoulder.

Both fires were contained.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

One with minor injuries and the other with moderate injuries.

The first two lanes of the freeway remain closed for now.

