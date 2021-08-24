Border Patrol rescues two teen sisters left stranded in the desert near Ocotillo

News

Border Patrol agents rescued two girls who called 911 after becoming lost in the desert near Ocotillo in Imperial County.

The agency reports that the two girls are sisters from Ecuador who were left behind by smugglers in the middle of the night.

The girls are 14 and 15 years old. Agents said both girls were found to be in good health and in no need of medical attention.

Both girls will be processed accordingly with a Notice to Appear and will be released to a family member in the United States, the agency confirmed.