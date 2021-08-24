PSUSD approves law enforcement agreements with cities to bring back school resource officers

News

The Palm Springs Unified School District has approved law enforcement agreements with the cities of Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Springs, and Riverside County to bring back school resource officers.

Law enforcement will now cover on average 30% of the cost of the officer with any cost over $400,000 for the officers coming out of the district's general fund.

Changes were also approved to memorandum of understandings in place, including training, defining the officer's roles as part of the overall support team -- and input on the selection process. Those MOU's still have to be approved by each law enforcement agency.

Discussions surrounding the role of school resource officers at the district have been going on, back to November 2019.

But emotions were running high as teachers and parents shared their views on this.

"I once had to call a security officer on a child because all other intervention had failed him. this security officer threw him against a wall threatened him with handcuffs i along with four other adults had a part in traumatizing this child so i vowed to myself never to be a part of traumatizing a student I chose to serve," said Veronica Munoz, a PSUSD teacher.

"This decision was irresponsible because it's ignorant to think that this will not spill into our schools. Violence can spill into the streets and vice versa," said Edith Duran, a PSUSD parent. "I'm not in favor of the SRO's on campus. We have no data or stats to support them on our campuses. and the officers sometimes take action on school level violations that break rules but aren't criminal."

Additional staff will also be hired to include more social workers, school counselors, support personnel plus an increased mental health budget.

That will come at an increase of nearly $4 million dollars this year in the district's budget.