‘I’m just so grateful’: Evacuated family returns to home still standing after Rock Fire burns backyard

News

Fire crews are continuing containment and mop up efforts on the Rock Fire in Anza.

Shaken families returned to their homes after evacuation orders were lifted Wednesday morning.

Lacey Evans, Peter Hernandez and their two children spoke with News Channel 3’s Madison Weil just after they pulled into their driveway, relieved to see their Anza home still standing.

“I just noticed the flames they were so visible...it just looked like it was next door," said Evans. The family evacuated after watching the fire creep closer and closer to their home on Tuesday.

“We still have our trailer...I just can’t believe it,” said Evans.

The family shared they packed up their most cherished items and stayed with a relative overnight.

“We didn’t know how much time we had, so we grabbed our valuables, our photos and memories...just loaded them in the car,” said Hernandez.

They returned to their home intact — but could see the charred, smoldering evidence that the fire had been in their backyard.

“The flames crept up and touched the edge of our property over here,” said Hernandez, showing Weil the blackened perimeter.

Other neighbors were not as fortunate. Four homes and seven outbuildings were lost in the fire.

As crews continued work to restore power to the area, families in Anza — thankful for continued efforts to stop the fire's spread.

“I’m just so grateful,” said Evans.