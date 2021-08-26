Palm Springs COVID-19 vaccine mandate kicks in, restaurants work to comply

News

Palm Springs is requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for indoor dining starting today.

The change comes more than 3 weeks after the City Council voted unanimously to implement the mandate.

Some restaurants wasted no time in implementing the rule change, while others waited until the deadline.

In an effort to promote vaccinations, local restaurant Roly China Fusion on North Palm Canyon Drive is partnering with Riverside County today to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered to anyone who is interested.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for individuals ages 12 and older, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for those ages 18 and older.

Anyone interested in getting more information can call Riverside County Public Health at 951-358-5000.

You can also register online for your free COVID-19 shot.

Those interested in getting Pfizer vaccine can visit this site, while those who want to register to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can visit this site.



Stay with New Channel 3 for more updates on the coronavirus pandemic.