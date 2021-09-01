Valley leaders voice concerns over IID power pole issues

News

Imperial Irrigation District crews have been working to restore power to the north shore area-- and provide resources to those affected, however some say it's not enough.

"Leadership Council," a valley non-profit organization is demanding things like infrastructure investments and future funding to buy generators for when the situation happens again.

"Bringing those long term solutions, like representation at the table, like sustainable infrastructure, that's not just gonna like blow away when there's another storm," said Mariela Loera, a member of the organization.

IID's vice president, JB Hamby said the agency's priority is bringing power back to everyone. Hamby says the power poles that will replace the broken ones are a level stronger.

"We're going to have to find different ways to be able to ensure that we can better weatherproof this area," Hamby said.

He added that they're currently working on figuring out infrastructure that can withstand the extreme weather.

Coachella mayor Steven Hernandez, who is on the Coachella Valley Energy Commission, says he's glad IID is working on bringing better infrastructure. He says he wants to be able to better advocate and help the people he represents, saying IID is in charge of how they choose to provide for residents.

"It is going to be our responsibility to ask the critical questions to the id as to why are these events happening more often in the Coachella Valley," Hernandez said.

Hamby says IID values the representation from the commission and says both are working together to provide for affected residents.