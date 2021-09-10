Colombian ex-soldiers in Haiti accuse police of torture

News

By ASTRID SUÁREZ

Associated Press

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Former Colombian soldiers arrested in Haiti in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse have accused local authorities of torture, saying they’ve been burned, stabbed and hit in the head with a hammer, among other things.Details of the alleged torture are contained in a Sept. 6 letter addressed to Colombia’s president and other high-ranking officials as well as the Interamerican Court of Human Rights and the International Committee of the Red Cross. It was signed by the 18 former soldiers arrested. A spokeswoman for Haiti’s National Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.