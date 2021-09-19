Man suspected of killing girl, 10, in car-to-car shooting

AP California

ARVIN, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a 10-year-old girl in a car-to-car shooting that left her father and brother wounded earlier this summer in Southern California. Liliana Jimenez died at the scene of the shooting July 17 in the small city of Arvin, southeast of Bakersfield. Her 29-year-old father and 12-year-old brother suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized. Police and US Marshals arrested the suspect Thursday night in the Kern County community of Lamont. Investigators didn’t say what the motive for the shooting was. Police say the suspect is also suspected of multiple assaults.