Building in back of home destroyed by fire in Indio

News

A detached building, on a property on King Street in Indio, went up in flames late Tuesday morning. According to Cal Fire they got a call of the structure on fire on the 45-100 block of King Street just after 11:00 a.m.

Cal Fire says when they arrived on scene they found a building engulfed in flames. Crews were able to put the fire out within 20 minutes.

Power lines are also down in that area, due to the fire and IID has been called in to assist with repairing the lines and restoring power to the area. The gas company has also been called in to assist. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire but Cal Fire reports that at least one person is displaced.

Fire crews will be on scene for a few hours mopping up. No word on how many customers may be without power at this time.

There were no reports of injuries or a cause at this time. Check back for updates as we get them.