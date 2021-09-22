3 adults & 6 children left displaced after house fire in Desert Hot Springs

News

Cal Fire / Riverside County fire crews were able to fully contain a resident structure fire that displaced three adults and six children Wednesday evening in Desert Hot Springs.

The fire was reported within the 66000 block of 1st Street at approximately 5:56 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and reported a single-story, single-family dwelling well-involved in fire. The fire was contained by 6:49 p.m.

There was no word on what might've caused the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the 9 people who are now displaced.

