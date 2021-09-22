Dozens of Las Vegas employers to take part in large hiring event

News

By AMY SERRANO

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Dozens of employers will be looking to fill positions at a job fair on Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Diversity Job fair will take place at T-Mobile Arena from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Some of the featured companies include:

Paramount Marketing ASURION Lost Spirits Distillery ARROWEYE Venetian Resorts World Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Terrible Herbst T-Mobile Arena Express Employment Professionals GOETTL Univision The Grandview Las Vegas LaborMax Clark County School District Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department City of Las Vegas Crescent Schools of Gaming and Bartending Pro Group Management NCC AIS US Vets LV-PITA Professional Institute of Technology AD Aramark ABM Fanatics PATG Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino The Mentor Network Dignity Memorial United States Marine Corps Trump International Hotel Canyon Ranch Spa Club Pandora Golden Entertainment Flyover The D Diamond Resorts International Foundation for Positively Kids Service Corporation International and BlueGreen Vacations Anyone interested is encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and dress professionally for an interview.

Parking will be available at the New York-New York garage or at Park MGM/Aria. According to organizers, the first hour of parking after entry will be free, but there will be charges after.

To register visit: eventbrite.com/e/las-vegas-job-fair-at-t-mobile-arena-tickets-166175676923

