GSU parents concerned over alleged mold, mushrooms inside dorm bathrooms

By CATHERINE CATOURA

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Some Georgia State parents are concerned after their students found what they believe is mold and mildew inside their dorm bathrooms of Piedmont Central on GSU’s campus.

“I just want to make sure everything is safe for not only my child but for all the students that are in that building,” said Amoree, who asked we don’t use her last name in fear of retaliation against her son.

Amoree’s son currently lives on the second floor of Piedmont Central in a dorm room that he believes has instances of mold and mildew growing in the bathroom. Less than a year ago, he was diagnosed cancer free following a battle with Stage 4 Lymphoma, wrapping up chemotherapy last October. Amoree is concerned that the mold could be an emphasized health hazard for her son if it is not controlled.

“Mold is unhealthy for anyone to be around let alone someone who has had underlying conditions such as my son,” said Amoree.

But Amoree’s son is not alone. CBS46 received pictures of a suite on the 3rd floor of the dorm with what appeared to be mushrooms growing out of the bathtub.

“I just want to make sure that they’re good and they’re healthy and they’re safe and they have a nice place to live,” said Theresa, whose daughter lives in the suite with other girls. “I just want her to focus on school, having a good time handling her business, rather than where she’s gonna live and if it’s safe and all these other problems of course.”

Georgia State Housing says the problems are being fixed. “These are isolated incidents and we have worked to relocate residents and treat and repair the issues,” said a Georgia State Housing official.

According to Amoree, maintenance entered her son’s room and sprayed the alleged mold and repainted the ceiling above the shower where it was present. Theresa says her daughter and her roommates were moved from the room where there are mushrooms and placed in a different room as the university works to rectify the problem.

CBS46 will continue to follow the developing story as the issues continue to be resolved.

