Palm Springs ‘mass casualty incident ‘ cleared after 15-20 patients complain of airway issues

Palm Springs fire and medical teams have cleared the scene of a "Mass Casualty Incident" after approximately 15 to 20 patients experienced airway issues

The incident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. along the 1100 block of Farrel Drive, near the Palm Springs DMV office.

According to PSFD officials, there are multiple fire units and AMR ambulances at the scene.

Officials added that all 15 to 20 patients complained of their eyes burning and throat/coughing. They later told medics that their symptoms went away once they went outside. All patients refused transport to the hospital.

It remains unknown what caused the issues at this time.

The Palm Springs DMV was closed for nearly two hours and is back open after first responders deemed the building safe.

