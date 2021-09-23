At least 1 dead, 12 others injured after shooting at Memphis-area Kroger

CNN - National

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

[Breaking news update, published at 4:23 p.m. ET]

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane says there are 13 victims, one of whom died, after a shooting in a Kroger. The shooter was found deceased, the chief said.

[Previous story, published at 4:06 p.m. ET]

A shooting took place at a Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, just east of Memphis on Thursday afternoon, according to Jennifer Casey, a spokesperson for the town.

Casey later told the The Commercial Appeal newspaper there were multiple injuries and people were being taken to the hospital following the shooting at the grocery store.

Casey did not know the extent of the injuries, according to the Commercial Appeal’s reporting.

The scene has since been secured and a media briefing is being set up, Casey told CNN.

Memphis police tweeted that the had gone to the store at 240 New Byhalia Road to assist.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

