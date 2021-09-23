Student caught with knife at Desert Hot Springs High School, police evaluating other threats

News

Police in Desert Hot Springs are on alert after a student was caught on video with a knife at the high school Wednesday.

Officials said they are evaluating other potentially credible threats amid ongoing gang activity on campus.

Video circulated widely on social media shows the student, knife in hand, charge toward another student.

"My kids are my only priority, my main priority, and I will do anything and everything to make sure that they're safe," said DHSHS parent Erika Garcia. She has two daughters at Desert Hot Springs High School, and said this incident is just one in a pattern of violence at the school.

"There's been two fights at least daily, which they do nothing about," Garcia said. "I'm concerned that my kids are gonna be caught up in it just being innocent victims."

Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Jim Henson said officers are monitoring the potential of other credible threats at the school.

"We want our kids to be able to go to school and just worry about their education," Henson said, "They shouldn't have to worry whether they're going to get from one class to the other."

A spokesperson for Palm Springs Unified School District said extra security and police are now in force as added precautions.

But the incident comes as the district's school resource officers have been off the job for more than a month amid ongoing contract negotiations.

Mayor Scott Matas said the council is ready to reinstate the school's dedicated officer – they're just waiting on the district.

"Palm Springs Unified School District – this is in their court," Matas said. "When they bring an agreement to the city council, I am sure that we will fast-track it."

Meantime, parents are growing more concerned. "I will not be sending my kids to school tomorrow," Garcia said.

A spokesperson for PSUSD said tentative agreements with valley police agencies have been reached for the school resource officers.

Chief Henson said the department's investigation is ongoing, and it remains to be seen whether charges will be filed against the knife-wielding student.