Video shows school bus running over man

By Daniel Dahm

ORANGE COUNTY, Fl (WKMG) — A 25-year-old Orlando man was struck by a car and run over by a school bus while crossing a road Thursday morning in Orange County, video from a nearby business shows.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. at Americana Boulevard and Texas Avenue near Orlando. Eastbound Americana from South Texas Avenue to San Antonio Avenue was closed due to the wreck, but the roadway was reopened about two hours later.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was in a crosswalk when he was hit by a white car.

The bus, carrying an unknown amount of students to Oak Ridge High School, then ran over the man, the FHP confirmed after reviewing the video.

The pedestrian was taken to Orlando Health with serious injuries, according to troopers.

The driver of the car, a 34-year-old Orlando woman, remained at the scene and faces charges of failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, an FHP report said.

Video from the scene showed students being placed on another bus, which took them to school.

No one on the bus was injured, authorities said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office initially reported that the man was clipped by a car and run over by the school bus.

