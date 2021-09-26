SPD narrowly ahead in exit polls as voting ends in Germany’s landmark election but final result uncertain
By Nadine Schmidt, Stephanie Halasz and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN
The left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) is narrowly ahead in exit polls published after voting ended in Germany’s federal election, a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen exit poll for CNN affiliate n-tv suggests, but the final result of the closely fought contest remains uncertain.
