SPD narrowly ahead in exit polls as voting ends in Germany’s landmark election but final result uncertain

News

By Nadine Schmidt, Stephanie Halasz and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

The left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) is narrowly ahead in exit polls published after voting ended in Germany’s federal election, a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen exit poll for CNN affiliate n-tv suggests, but the final result of the closely fought contest remains uncertain.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.