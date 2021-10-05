41 cats in cages rescued from back of U-Haul during traffic stop south of Atlanta

News

By Joyce Lupiani

ATLANTA (WGCL) — More than 40 cats were recently rescued from cages in the back of a U-Haul.

Police say they were discovered during a traffic stop in Cordele, which is about 2 hours south of Atlanta.

The owners of the cats were apparently in the process of moving cross country and put them in the back of the truck with no ventilation.

The cats are now on their way to Furkids Animal Rescue in Cumming.

Furkids say the cats are exhausted and stressed but okay otherwise. They will be put up for adoption in the coming days.

